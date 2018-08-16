PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Citigroup lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PBF Energy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Raymond James upgraded PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $51.42.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 469.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 203,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 167,900 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after buying an additional 75,714 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.