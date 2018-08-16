Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $27,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 2,482.2% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,401,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,005,000 after buying an additional 2,308,867 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Paypal by 19.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,873,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $655,643,000 after buying an additional 1,269,133 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Paypal by 62.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,475,000 after buying an additional 717,478 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 4.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,052,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,879,000 after buying an additional 657,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,989,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,310,073,000 after buying an additional 584,312 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,137,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,297 shares in the company, valued at $29,044,546.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 10,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $911,312.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,990.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,732 shares of company stock worth $12,778,537. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “$87.38” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Shares of PYPL opened at $85.59 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.76 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The company has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

