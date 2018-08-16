Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Position Lessened by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,989,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,310,073,000 after buying an additional 584,312 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,052,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,879,000 after buying an additional 657,212 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,306,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $706,089,000 after buying an additional 257,057 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 19.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,873,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $655,643,000 after buying an additional 1,269,133 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 6.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,737,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $561,071,000 after buying an additional 405,030 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Paypal stock opened at $85.19 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William J. Ready sold 38,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $3,429,817.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,517,147.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron Anderson sold 17,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,505,209.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,732 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,537 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.