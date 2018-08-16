Paul R. Lederer Sells 7,500 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) Stock

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Director Paul R. Lederer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $480,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,366.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.89 and a 52 week high of $72.71.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $597.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.91 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is presently 5.94%.

MAXIMUS declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. First Analysis upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter worth $2,054,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter worth $1,259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MAXIMUS by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 122,824 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in MAXIMUS by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in MAXIMUS by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 486,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.