Parsley Energy (PE) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.78% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

PE has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

NYSE PE opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of -0.48.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $467.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.02 million. analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Mike Hinson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $7,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 663,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,078,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $302,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 22,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,783,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $175,113,000 after buying an additional 1,583,137 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,299,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,273 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

