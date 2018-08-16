Parnassus Investments CA Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Parnassus Investments CA lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,526,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 183,958 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 5.5% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 1.50% of Gilead Sciences worth $1,383,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

GILD stock opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.27 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,825,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,839,500. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

