Park City Group (PCYG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Park City Group offers a robust set of solutions and it capitalizes on its prestigious user base as customers rapidly deploy and license additional software for their multi-location businesses. Park City Group was founded by Randy Fields, the co-founder and former chairman of Mrs. Fields Cookies. Public since May 2001, the company’s strategy is to rapidly expand its market share within the grocery and specialty retail sectors. “

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $163.07 million, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, insider Randall K. Fields acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $31,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $82,515. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 601,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 165,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 47,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 127,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 49,866 shares during the period. 26.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, markets, and supports proprietary software products. The company offers its products for businesses having multiple locations to assist in the management of business operations on a daily basis and communicate results of operations in a timely manner.

