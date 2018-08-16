ParallelCoin Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $98,247.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00882350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002338 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003397 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00013006 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

