Pandora Media Inc (P) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,906,951 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206,467 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pandora Media were worth $15,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in P. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,667 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,740 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Pandora Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 6,272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,921 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 69,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pandora Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Pandora Media Inc has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of -0.63.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 243.61% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $384.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.61 million. equities analysts anticipate that Pandora Media Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Pandora Media from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wedbush set a $10.00 price objective on Pandora Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cascend Securities assumed coverage on Pandora Media in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Pandora Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $10.00 price target on Pandora Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

About Pandora Media

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

