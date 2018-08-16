Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th.

Shares of TSE:PAAS opened at C$20.64 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$24.27.

Separately, Deutsche Bank lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

