Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.66

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.66 and last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 5784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.95.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. JMP Securities set a $56.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.53 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. equities analysts predict that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $67,360.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,361.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $26,449.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,345.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $856,233. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 392,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 58,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

