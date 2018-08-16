Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of PPBI opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 24.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven R. Gardner sold 37,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,551,056.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.1% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 390,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

