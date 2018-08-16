Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Trading 11.9% Higher

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) traded up 11.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.35. 797,412 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 483,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on Pacific Ethanol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Pacific Ethanol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $105.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.08.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $410.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.65 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. research analysts anticipate that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 19,476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 20,941 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 376,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 40,037 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

