Osisko Metals Inc (OM) Director Buys C$30,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 9th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Robert Wares bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,400.00.

Shares of OM traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.57. 56,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,337. Osisko Metals Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.51 and a 52 week high of C$1.74.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.00 price target on Osisko Metals and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated engages in the exploration, development, production, and operation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, and nickel deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Canada. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd.

