Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) Receives $10.25 Average PT from Analysts

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

ORN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Noble Financial set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

In other Orion Group news, CFO Christopher James Dealmeida sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $56,990.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,754. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 12,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $111,953.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,686 shares in the company, valued at $321,886.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,163 shares of company stock worth $424,894. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORN opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.47 million, a PE ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.33. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $9.83.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $159.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.96%. equities research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

