Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.66

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORMP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.20% and a negative net margin of 204.00%. equities research analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

