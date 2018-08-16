Oppenheimer Analysts Give Walmart (WMT) a $100.00 Price Target

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been assigned a $100.00 price target by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.64. 42,605,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,838,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $127,228,052.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,684,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $464,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock valued at $740,486,626 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $1,577,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $271,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.2% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

