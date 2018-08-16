ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Holdings Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,429 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $23,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,850,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,202,000 after purchasing an additional 407,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,873,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,794,000 after purchasing an additional 201,349 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,608,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 413,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 149,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 254,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.10 per share, with a total value of $51,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $630,853. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$75.39” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

NYSE:OGS opened at $78.31 on Thursday. ONE Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.18.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $292.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. equities analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.37%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.