ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Insider Sells $26,028.16 in Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $26,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,574.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.28. 378,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,958,463. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.06.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ON. BidaskClub cut ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9,749.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

