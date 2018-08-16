Oliver Ian Chrzan Sells 30,000 Shares of CarGurus Inc (CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,546,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Oliver Ian Chrzan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 3rd, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $265,740.00.
- On Friday, July 27th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 54,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $2,167,020.00.
- On Friday, July 20th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $224,700.00.
- On Friday, July 13th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 18,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $666,900.00.
- On Friday, June 29th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $207,780.00.
- On Friday, June 22nd, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $206,940.00.
- On Friday, June 15th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $210,660.00.
- On Monday, June 11th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 1,472 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,520.00.
- On Friday, June 8th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 28,528 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $990,492.16.
- On Friday, June 1st, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $195,900.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.75. CarGurus Inc has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $56.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 100,560.0% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson set a $53.00 price objective on CarGurus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.
