Oliver Ian Chrzan Sells 30,000 Shares of CarGurus Inc (CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,546,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Oliver Ian Chrzan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 3rd, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $265,740.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 54,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $2,167,020.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $224,700.00.

On Friday, July 13th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 18,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $666,900.00.

On Friday, June 29th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $207,780.00.

On Friday, June 22nd, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $206,940.00.

On Friday, June 15th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $210,660.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 1,472 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,520.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 28,528 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $990,492.16.

On Friday, June 1st, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $195,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.75. CarGurus Inc has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $56.17.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.84 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 100,560.0% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson set a $53.00 price objective on CarGurus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

