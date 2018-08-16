Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54,780 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $65,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 78.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,313,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,458,000 after purchasing an additional 575,882 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,055,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,948,000 after acquiring an additional 374,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,733,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,428,946,000 after acquiring an additional 269,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $888,637,000 after acquiring an additional 258,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at about $132,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target (up from $1,275.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,298.90.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,232.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $918.60 and a 12 month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

