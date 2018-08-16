Office Depot (ODP) Shares Gap Up to $3.05

Shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.05. Office Depot shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 4520300 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Office Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Get Office Depot alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Office Depot Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other news, CFO Joseph T. Lower acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 872,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,399.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph Vassalluzzo acquired 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $149,940.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 143,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,776.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 88,800 shares of company stock valued at $221,640 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Office Depot by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,728,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Office Depot by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,881,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Office Depot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,835,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,598,000 after purchasing an additional 686,633 shares during the period. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in Office Depot by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 12,067,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,772,000 after purchasing an additional 795,418 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Office Depot by 557.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,316,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746,140 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Depot Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODP)

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.