Oddo Bhf Analysts Give BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (BYW6) a €29.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BYW6. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. stock opened at €29.45 ($33.47) on Monday. BayWa AG/AKT o.N. has a 52 week low of €29.00 ($32.95) and a 52 week high of €34.09 ($38.74).

BayWa AG/AKT o.N. Company Profile

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Agriculture, Energy, Building Materials, and the Innovation & Digitalisation development.

