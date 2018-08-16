Oddo Bhf Analysts Give BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (BYW6) a €29.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BYW6. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. stock opened at €29.45 ($33.47) on Monday. BayWa AG/AKT o.N. has a 52 week low of €29.00 ($32.95) and a 52 week high of €34.09 ($38.74).

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Agriculture, Energy, Building Materials, and the Innovation & Digitalisation development.

