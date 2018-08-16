NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM) Stake Decreased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its position in shares of NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,482 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in NxStage Medical were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NxStage Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NxStage Medical by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NxStage Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $896,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of NxStage Medical by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NxStage Medical by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,576 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXTM. BidaskClub raised NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut NxStage Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NxStage Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NXTM opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -128.68 and a beta of 0.02. NxStage Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $29.37.

NxStage Medical Company Profile

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

