NVE (NVEC) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NVE earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.3316657284028 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded NVE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $115.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $565.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.05. NVE has a 1 year low of $68.50 and a 1 year high of $135.00.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 49.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.46%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

