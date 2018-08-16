Nuvista Energy (NVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.23

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.23 and last traded at C$7.25, with a volume of 322242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Nuvista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morningstar increased their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.63.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

