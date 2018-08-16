Nuance Communications (NUAN) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on NUAN. ValuEngine raised shares of Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Standpoint Research lowered Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Shares of NUAN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.77. 35,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,558. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $502.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.53 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Mark R. Laret sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,077.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 374,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 373,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 20.8% in the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 28,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 37.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to capture and document patient care on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions that ensure patient health information; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

