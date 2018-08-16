Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Holdings Cut by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price target on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

NUS opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.76 and a 1-year high of $88.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $704.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.16 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil H. Offen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $571,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,350 shares of company stock worth $3,961,758. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

