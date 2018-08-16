Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,357.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $47.78. 134,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,086. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4669 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

