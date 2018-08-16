Northrop Grumman Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 (NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.
Northrop Grumman has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Northrop Grumman has a payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $18.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.
Shares of NOC stock opened at $291.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $264.35 and a one year high of $360.88.
In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,328,694.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,441,190.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,867 shares of company stock worth $7,719,495 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have commented on NOC. UBS Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $326.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $369.00 to $352.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.78.
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.
