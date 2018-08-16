Northrop Grumman Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 (NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

Northrop Grumman has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Northrop Grumman has a payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $18.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $291.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $264.35 and a one year high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 8.33%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,328,694.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,441,190.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,867 shares of company stock worth $7,719,495 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. UBS Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $326.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $369.00 to $352.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.78.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

