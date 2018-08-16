Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NOG) Holdings Increased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,038 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil & Gas were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,509 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,374 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.80.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.20 million.

NOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.86.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

