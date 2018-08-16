Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Has $88.83 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,429,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,834 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises about 24.1% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $88,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 56,872,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,079,260,000 after buying an additional 1,564,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,674,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,286,000 after buying an additional 2,367,792 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,189,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,249,954,000 after buying an additional 320,062 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,958,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,320,838,000 after buying an additional 242,560 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 21,544,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,803,000 after buying an additional 930,897 shares during the period. 19.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

NYSE TSM opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $46.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $233.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.77 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were issued a $1.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous annual dividend of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on TSM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Nomura raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.