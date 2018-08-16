Nordstrom (JWN) Announces Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 55.75%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordstrom updated its FY19 guidance to $3.50-3.65 EPS.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,570,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,882. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In related news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 118,161 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $6,294,436.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,525,740 shares in the company, valued at $134,546,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Nordstrom, Jr. sold 37,880 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $1,990,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 481,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,953 shares of company stock worth $8,646,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

