Nordex (NDX1) PT Set at €7.30 by Goldman Sachs Group

Nordex (ETR:NDX1) has been given a €7.30 ($8.30) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup set a €7.60 ($8.64) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.20) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Main First Bank set a €10.50 ($11.93) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.10 ($8.07) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.42 ($9.57).

Get Nordex alerts:

NDX1 stock opened at €8.52 ($9.68) on Tuesday. Nordex has a twelve month low of €7.09 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €14.35 ($16.31).

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.