Nordex (NDX1) Given a €8.40 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.55) target price on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Commerzbank set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on Nordex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup set a €7.60 ($8.64) price objective on Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Main First Bank set a €10.50 ($11.93) price objective on Nordex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €9.30 ($10.57) price objective on Nordex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.42 ($9.57).

NDX1 traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €8.37 ($9.52). The company had a trading volume of 411,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,965. Nordex has a 12-month low of €7.09 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €14.35 ($16.31).

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

