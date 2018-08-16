Nord/LB Analysts Give Salzgitter (SZG) a €48.00 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €48.00 ($54.55) price target from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SZG. Citigroup set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a €38.50 ($43.75) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.50 ($56.25) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($42.61) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.33 ($48.11).

ETR:SZG opened at €38.12 ($43.32) on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €29.74 ($33.80) and a 1-year high of €52.40 ($59.55).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

