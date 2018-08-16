Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,375 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,283,000 after buying an additional 290,202 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 394.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 349,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 279,032 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,173,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,895,000 after buying an additional 236,320 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,061,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after buying an additional 200,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 226,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after buying an additional 157,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $91.61 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $86.13 and a 12-month high of $117.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,164,003.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.26.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

