Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cintas by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,675,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Cintas by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 845,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,495,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Cintas by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $211.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $130.17 and a 1 year high of $212.59.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “$192.53” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

