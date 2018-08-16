Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.70 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $1,476,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $753,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 27.8% during the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 17.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 63,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $38,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $388,216.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $216,643.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,560.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,634 shares of company stock valued at $625,510 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCAR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.69 to $60.36 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Shares of PCAR opened at $64.53 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

