NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Achieves Market Cap of $5.20 Million

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $17,804.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00062612 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009347 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000585 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 209,119,985 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

