NN’s (NNBR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their buy rating on shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. SunTrust Banks currently has a $33.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NN from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NN has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NNBR stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62. NN has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $546.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.02.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. NN had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that NN will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. NN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NN by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NN by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NN by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in NN by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NN by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

