Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $8.59 Million Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 169.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,117,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,748 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 31.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,240,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,528,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,755,000 after purchasing an additional 951,652 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 71.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,297,000 after purchasing an additional 760,417 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 164.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 855,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,176,000 after purchasing an additional 531,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STI opened at $72.45 on Thursday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.19. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. SunTrust Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

SunTrust Banks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on STI shares. Stephens cut shares of SunTrust Banks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “$72.58” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

In related news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $182,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,603.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Hugh S. Cummins III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

