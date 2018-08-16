Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $80.12 on Thursday. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Nike announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $8,241,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,914.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $760,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,898.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,778 shares of company stock worth $42,616,326 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Nike from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Nike from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Nike to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.