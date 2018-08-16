NI (NODK) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about NI (NASDAQ:NODK) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NI earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.5843293165647 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded NI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th.

Get NI alerts:

NASDAQ NODK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.50. 468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,350. The firm has a market cap of $372.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of -0.02. NI has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $18.61.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 8.60%.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, and Arizona. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.