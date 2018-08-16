Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP):

8/13/2018 – Nextera Energy Partners is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.50 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Nextera Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2018 – Nextera Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “In the past six months, NextEra Energy’ units have outperformed its industry's growth. NextEra Energy Partners is poised to gain from higher usage of natural gas, resulting in increased demand for its pipeline services in Texas. The partnership’s renewable assets in the United States have long-term contracts and enjoy the benefits of government initiatives to produce higher volume of electricity from clean sources. The decision to sell its Canadian assets is expected to be accretive to long-term goal. However, if prices of natural gas and other traditional fuel sources continue to remain low, it will impact demand for the renewable energy projects. Stringent rules and regulations, and dependence on a limited group of customers to generate earnings are headwinds.”

7/30/2018 – Nextera Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past six months, NextEra Energy’ units have outperformed its industry's growth. The company’s earnings per unit in the second quarter were better than expected, due to contribution from its new projects. NextEra Energy Partners is poised to gain from higher usage of natural gas, resulting in increased demand for its pipeline services in Texas. The partnership’s renewable assets in the United States have long-term contracts and enjoy the benefits of government initiatives to produce higher volume of electricity from clean sources. The decision to sell its Canadian assets is expected to be accretive to long-term goal. However, if prices of natural gas and other traditional fuel sources continue to remain low, it will impact demand for the renewable energy projects. Stringent rules and regulations, and dependence on a limited group of customers to generate earnings are headwinds.”

7/25/2018 – Nextera Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/24/2018 – Nextera Energy Partners had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Howard Weil.

7/23/2018 – Nextera Energy Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Nextera Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2018 – Nextera Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2018 – Nextera Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy Partners LP is engages in acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects. The company owns interests in wind and solar projects primarily in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. NextEra Energy Partners LP, formerly known as NextEra Energy, is based in Juno Beach, Florida. “

6/27/2018 – Nextera Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy Partners LP is engages in acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects. The company owns interests in wind and solar projects primarily in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. NextEra Energy Partners LP, formerly known as NextEra Energy, is based in Juno Beach, Florida. “

Nextera Energy Partners stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.95. 1,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.95. Nextera Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.31 million. equities research analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 265.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 3,763.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,096,937 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,660 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,428,746 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $337,066,000 after buying an additional 520,952 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $19,326,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 694.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,192 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $23,997,000 after buying an additional 449,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $18,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

