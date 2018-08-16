NextEra Energy (NEE) Sets New 52-Week High at $174.41

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $174.41 and last traded at $174.15, with a volume of 72280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 49.10% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.27%.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 8,336 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,310,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,139 shares in the company, valued at $12,122,393.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $2,823,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,070 shares of company stock worth $5,968,602 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 492.5% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

