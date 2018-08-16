Next Fifteen Communications Group (NFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $568.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 568 ($7.25) and last traded at GBX 553 ($7.05), with a volume of 8752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 552 ($7.04).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.14) price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a report on Thursday, July 5th.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

