Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th.

Shares of NMRK opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $466.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.50 million. equities analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets names.

