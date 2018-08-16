Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,916 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $771,529,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at $427,655,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 24.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,418,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,215 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 65.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,632,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 74.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,935,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,190 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $20.89 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 19.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Polk bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 941,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,449.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $245,295.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,347.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $584,385 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

