New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Rogers Co. (ROG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rogers were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Rogers by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,848,000 after buying an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

ROG stock opened at $127.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.44. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $105.60 and a twelve month high of $184.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $214.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.33 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Grudzien sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $165,107.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on Rogers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.